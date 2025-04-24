Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Pathirage in fray for Neeraj Chopra Classic

Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean of Japan and rising Sri Lankan Rumesh Pathirage will be among the foreign stars taking part in the maiden edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event in Bengaluru on May 24.

The 33-year-old Dean had won a bronze in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a throw of 82.68m, behind Chopra and Kishore Jena. He has a personal best of 84.28m which he had achieved in 2012.

The organisers, in a release stated that 'Dean brings strong credentials from the Asian circuit, a top-10 world ranking and a personal best of 84.28m.'

Sri Lanka’s number one javelin thrower Pathirage will also be in the fray at the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

The Sri Lankan entered the 85m club in 2024 at the Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, Korea with an effort of 85.45m — which is his personal best.

The 22-year-old again breached the coveted mark with a 85.41m throw at the Perth Track Classic in Australia last month.

Additionally, the organisers on Thursday revealed that the Brazilian Luiz Mauricio da Silva will also participate.

Silva was described as a 'South American powerhouse' with multiple podium finishes at the South American Athletics Championships. He has a personal best of 85.91m.

Chopra himself is also taking part in the event and the names of the other Indian participants are likely to be announced in the coming days. He had said that 3-4 Indians will compete in the event.

The maiden edition of Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event will be teeming with stars as the likes of Anderson Peters of Grenada and Thomas Rohler of Germany are taking part.

(Via PTI)