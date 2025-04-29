Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal named for Neeraj Chopra Classic

The organisers of the Neeraj Chopra Class 2025 on Tuesday revealed the names of the Indian javelin throwers to accompany Neeraj Chopra on May 24 at Bengaluru.

Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal will be the three athletes that will don India colours and rub shoulders with Neeraj Chopra and some of the best in the business at the marquee event next month.

Sachin Yadav is perhaps the only name to have shone on the domestic circuit in the recent past on a consistent basis. He registered a personal best of 84.39m earlier this year at the National Games.

And at the recently concluded National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2025 at Kochi, he clinched gold with an 83.86m effort.

Rohit Yadav is another athlete that has been on the circuit for a while now.

In 2023, Rohit Yadav was one for four Indian javelin throwers that had qualified for the World Championships. But an unfortunate ligament tear in his right elbow meant that he was rule out of the prestigious event.

Sahil Silwal came to the reckoning when he won gold at the Winckelmann Games 2024 athletics meet at the Stadion am Galgenberg in Stendal, Germany. He had registered 75.36m at the time. Since then, however, he has improved his personal best to 81.81m.

Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal will test their skills against an elite field comprising of Anderson Peters, Thomas Röhler, Julius Yego, Curtis Thompson, Genki Dean, Luiz Mauricio da Silva and Rumesh Pathirage.