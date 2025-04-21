Explained: Why the NC Classic was shifted from Panchkula to Bengaluru

The Neeraj Chopra Classic or NC Classic – a javelin throw only World Athletics Category 'A' event – has been shifted from Panchkula to Bengaluru.

The competition scheduled for 24 May, 2025 was supposed to be held at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex – the ground where reigning men's javelin throw world champion Neeraj Chopra trained in his formative years.

However, Chopra in a press conference on Monday announced that the event will now instead take placed at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

But why?

"Initially the event was supposed to be held in Panchkula," said Neeraj.

"But according to World Athletics' requirements, you need a 600 lux of light for international broadcast. We [Tau Devi Lal Stadium] needed a bit more.

"We did not have enough time to arrange and hence we are hosting it at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru," he added.

What is Lux level?

Lux level refers to the amount of light produced to cover an area. In sports, lux level aids in better quality and visibility of playing area.

For the events to be broadcast in high quality, the stadium needs to have a certain amount of lux level. The international sports federations also have a set criteria of lux levels.

The global bodies ensure that the stadium where the event is to be held matches the criteria so that it doesn't affect the international broadcast and hamper viewer experience.

World Athletics also had a criteria of 600 lux.

The Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex did not have the required level, falling short on this metric, as per Neeraj.

This development and the lack of time to arrange the required level at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex meant that Panchkula lost out on the hosting rights for the inaugural NC Classic.