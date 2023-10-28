Asian Para Games 2023: List of Podium Sweeps by Indian Athletes

Asian Para Games 2023 has come to an end on Saturday, with the Indian contingent registering a historic fifth-place finish. India won a record 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze, the country's highest-ever tally at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

Para-athletics proved to be the most successful sport for India one more time as Indian athletes managed to win 55 medals in these events. Of these medals, nine came from the three events - Men's Club Throw F51, Men's Discus throw F54/55/56 and Men's Javelin Throw F46, where India clean swept the podium.

India also managed a historic podium sweep in Chess, where Indian players won all three medals in the Men's Individual Rapid V1-B1 event.

Here is a lowdown on India's clean sweeps at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou:

Athletics

Men's Club Throw F51



India's first clean sweep came in athletics when Pranav Soorma (Gold), Dharambir (Silver) and Amit Kumar (Bronze) swept the podium in the Men's Club Throw F51 event. Pranav Soorma took the gold medal with a Games record of 30.01m followed by Dharambir (28.76) and Amit (26.93).

✅2018 - Men's High Jump T42-63

✅2023 - Men's Club Throw F51



Men's Discus throw F54/55/56



The second clean sweep for India came in the Men's discus throw event where Neeraj Yadav (Gold), Yogesh Kathuniya (Silver) and Muthuraja (Bronze) swept the podium. Neeraj Yadav took the Gold medal with a new Asian Record of 38.56m in the F55 category followed by F56 player Yogesh Kathuniya (42.13m) and Muthuraja (35.06m).



Men's Javelin Throw F46



Sundar Singh Gurjar (Gold), Rinku (Silver) and Ajeet Singh (Bronze) completed India's third clean sweep in Men's Javelin Throw F46. Sundar won the gold medal, creating a new World Record of 68.60m. He was closely followed by Rinku (67.08m) and Ajeet Singh (63.52m).

CLEAN SWEEP IN JAVELIN F46 — 🇮🇳India's dominance in the sport continues!💥



🥇Sundar Singh Gurjar

🥈Rinku Hooda

Chess



Men's Individual Rapid V1-B1 event



On the final day of the Asian Para Games, India registered another clean sweep; this time in a Chess event. Inani Satish Darpan clinched the gold medal with six points followed by Soundarya Kumar Pradhan (5.5 points) and Ashwinbhai Kanchanbhai Makwana (5 points).

List of Double Podium finishes by India:



Athletics:-Men's High jump T63-(🥇,🥈)-Shailesh Kumar-Mariyappan



Badminton:-Men's Singles SL3-(🥇,🥈)-Pramod Bhagat-Nitesh Kumar

Athletics:-Men's High jump T47-(🥇,🥈)-Nishad Kumar-Ram Pal



Athletics:-Women's 1500m T11-(🥇,🥈)-Rakshita Raju-Lalitha



Badminton:-Men's Singles SL4-(🥇,🥉)-Suhas Yathiraj-Sukant Kadam

Athletics:-Men's High jump T64-(🥇,🥉)-Parveen Kumar-Unni Renu



Athletics:-Men's Javelin throw F64-(🥇,🥉)-Sumit-Pushpendra



Athletics:-Men's Javelin throw F55-(🥇,🥉)-Neeraj Yadav-Tek Chand

Athletics:-Men's Shot Put F46-(🥇,🥉)-Sachin Khilari-Rohit Kumar



Badminton:-Women's Singles SU5-(🥇,🥉)-Thulasimathi-Manisha



Badminton:-Men's Doubles SL3-SL4-(🥇,🥉)-Nitesh/Tarun-Pramod/Sukant

Shooting:-Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1-(🥈,🥉)-Rudransh Khandelwal-Manish Narwal



Athletics:-Men's 1500m T46-Parmod-(🥈,🥉)-Rakesh Bhaira



Para-Powerlifting:-Women's 61 KG-(🥈,🥉)-Zainab Khatoon-Raj Kumari



Athletics:-Men's Shot Put F57-(🥈,🥉)-Soman Rana-Hokato

Athletics:-Men's Javelin F54-(🥈,🥉)-Pradeep-Laxit



Badminton:-Women's Doubles SL3-SU5-(🥈,🥉)-Manasi/Thulasimathi-Mandeep/Manisha



Badminton:-Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5-(🥉,🥉)-Nitesh/Thulasimathi-Pramod/Manisha

Badminton:-Women's Singles SL3-(🥉,🥉)-Manasi Joshi-Mandeep Kaur