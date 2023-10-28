Asian Para Games 2023: India finish with historic 111 medals

India finished the Asian Para Games 2023 with a record of 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver, and 51 bronze medals on Saturday. On the final of the quadrennial showpiece, India won 12 more medals in Hangzhou, China. This was the Indian contingent's highest-ever medal haul at the Asian Para Games.

After ending the fifth day with 99 medals, Indian para-athletes won 12 medals on the last day to take the total medal count to 111 and finished in fifth place in the medal tally.



Dilip Gavit delivered India's 100th medal, winning a gold medal in the men's 400m T47 with a timing of 49.48 seconds while another Indian in the competition Jasbeer finished fourth.

Para Athletics delivered two more medals as Pooja won the bronze medal in the women's 1500m T20, while Neeraj Yadav and Tek Chand recorded a double podium finish in men's javelin throw F55 with gold and bronze medals.

India swept off the medals chart in chess with seven medals, including two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals. The men's and women's teams won gold and bronze in Rapid V1-B1 events.

In men's individual Rapid V1-B1, Darpan Inani, Soundarya Pradhan, and Ashwinbhai made a clean sweep for India, winning the gold, silver, and bronze medals. Another individual medal came in the men's Rapid V1-B2/B3 event where Kishan Gangoli won the bronze medal.

India also won a medal in rowing with Anita and Narayana Konganapalle winning the silver medal in Mixed double sculls PR3.

With this medal count, the Indian contingent has surpassed their previous best 72 medals achieved at the 2018 edition of the Asian Para Games in Jakarta-Palembang.