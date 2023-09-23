Asian Games 2023: Opening Ceremony LIVE- Updates, Blog

Hangzhou, China: The 19th edition of the Asian Games gets ready to go underway at the Hangzhou Olympic Expo Center. The opening ceremony will feature contingents from different countries.

The 655-member Indian contingent will be led by Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh bearing the Indian flag.

We have our principal reporter Dipankar Lahiri reporting and sending the updates from the Opening ceremony directly.

The event starts at 5:30 PM IST.

Stay tuned for updates.