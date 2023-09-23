Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Opening Ceremony LIVE- Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the opening ceremony of the 19th edition of the Asian Games from Hangzhou, China.
Hangzhou, China: The 19th edition of the Asian Games gets ready to go underway at the Hangzhou Olympic Expo Center. The opening ceremony will feature contingents from different countries.
The 655-member Indian contingent will be led by Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh bearing the Indian flag.
We have our principal reporter Dipankar Lahiri reporting and sending the updates from the Opening ceremony directly.
The event starts at 5:30 PM IST.
Live Updates
2023-09-23 11:00:58
- 23 Sep 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023.
The opening ceremony is set to kick off in less than an hour.
Over the next two weeks, we will cover every medal, update, and bring you the analysis of the Indian contingent.
Hop on the Asian Games fiesta!
