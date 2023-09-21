Asian Games 2023: How many gold medals will India win?

India are set to produce their best ever performance at the Asian Games as the 19th edition is officially unveiled with the grand opening ceremony on September 23, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The performance of India's men's volleyball team, who have already pulled off an upset against Korea, is indicative of the overall strength of the overall contingent this time.

According to estimates made by The Bridge, India will win as many as 25 gold medals and can hope to secure a fourth-place finish on the overall medal tally at the end of the Games on October 8, 2023. The highest number of gold medals won by India was 16 at the 2018 edition. The last time India were ranked among the top 4 nations in Asia was back in 1962.

Here are the most likely gold medals India can hope for:

Shooting - 5

The addition of medals for team events is set to shoot up India's medal tally in Shooting. Four teams will be favourites for gold medals because of their gold medals at the 2023 ISSF World Championships. A gold medal in 50m rifle can also be expected as the top two ranks in Asia in this descipline is held by Indians.

- 50m rifle 3-positions individual - Akhil Sheoran/Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

- 50m rifle 3 positions men's team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran and Niraj Kumar

- 10m rifle women's team of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, Ashi Chouksey

- 10m pistol mixed team of Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh

- 25m pistol women's team of Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan

Other potential gold medallists - 10m air pistol men's individual (Sarabjot Singh/Shiva Narwal), 50m rifle 3 positions women's individual (Sift Kaur Samra), 10m air pistol men's team (Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema), 50m rifle 3-positions women's team (Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik), Trap men's team (Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu)

Athletics - 4

Neeraj Chopra and Tajinderpal Singh Toor are favourites for gold medals because they have the top marks in javelin and shot put respectively among Asians in 2023. The two 400m relay teams will also be expected to win gold medals because they have the best timings amongs Asian countries this year.

- Men's Shot put - Tajinderpal Singh Toor

- Men's Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra

- Men's 4*400m Relay team of Amoj Jacob, Mijo Chako Kurien, Rajesh Ramesh, Mohammad Anas Yahiya

- Women's 4*400m Relay team of Florence Barla, Subha Venkateshan, Jishna Mathew and Soniya Baishya

Other potential gold medallists - Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump), Avinash Sable (3000m SC), Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Krishan Kumar (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m H), Parul Chaudhary (3000m SC), Shaili Singh (Long Jump), KM Deeksha (1500m), Mixed 4*400 Relay Team

Archery - 3

Indian compound archers are set to rule the roost at the Asian Games this time. All the three teams - men's, women's and mixed - compound archery teams are ranked first in Asia. An individual medal can also be expected in women's compound archery as Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Gopichand Swami are the top two ranked women in Asia.

- Compound Archery Women's Individual - Jyothi Surekha Vennam/ Aditi Swami

- Compound Archery Women's Team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur

- Compound Archery Men's Team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar

Other potential gold medallists - Recurve Archery Men's Individual (Dhiraj Bommadevara), Compound Archery Men's Individual (Ojas Deotale), Compound Archery Mixed Team (Ojas Deotale, Jyothi Surekha)

Squash - 2

In many ways, the story of Indian squash has been the story of Saurav Ghosal. As Indian squash is on the cusp of glory, can the legendary squash player win the only Asiad medal that has eluded him so far - an individual gold? He is ranked second in Asia. Saurav could also be part of one more gold medal charge - in the men's team event.

- Men's Individual - Saurav Ghosal

- Mixed Team - Harinder Sandhu/Dipika Pallikal

Other potential gold medallists - Men's Team of Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu

Hockey - 2

Both men's and women's teams can be expected to win gold.

Kabaddi - 2

Both men's and women's teams can be expected to win gold.

Cricket - 2

Both men's and women's teams can be expected to win gold.

Boxing - 1

India's women boxers stand a better chance of securing gold medals this time as all of Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda are ranked within the top 3 in Asia. Nikhat is the favourite to clinch a gold as she won the 2022 and 2023 World Championships defeating Asians in the final.

- Women 51kg - Nikhat Zareen

Other potential gold medallists - Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda

Chess - 1

- Men's team of Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna and Arjun Erigaisi (ranked 1st in Asia)

Other potential gold medallists - Men's Individual Rapid (Vidit Gujrathi/Arjun Erigaisi)

Sailing - 1

- Women’s Laser Radial - Nethra Kumanan (ranked 1st in Asia, won silver in 2022 Asian Championships)

Other potential gold medallists - Men’s Laser Standard - Vishnu Saravanan

Rowing - 1

Men's Lightweight double sculls - Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat (Won gold in 2022 Asian Championships, placed 11th in Tokyo Olympics)

Tennis - 1

- Men's Doubles - Rohan Bopanna/Yuki Bhambri (Ranked 1st and 3rd in Asia in men's doubles)

--------------------

Other potential gold medallists

Wrestling

Wrestling offers a sorry state of affairs this time due to injury to top wrestlers and bad form for some of the younger ones. Bajrang Punia, Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal will be among those on whom there will be hopes of producing a turnaround in fortunes for Indian wrestling.



Badminton

All hopes in Badminton rests on the men's doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. HS Prannoy is also capable of a gold medal-winning run in men's singles based on current form.

Equestrian

The men's Eventing team of Ashish Limaye, Raju Singh Bhadoriya, Apoorva Dabade and Vikas Kumar stand a chance of giving close competition to China and Japan. The combined zonal ranking of these four Indians (35, 145, 92, 47) is at par with the top Asian nations.

Kurash

Pincky Balhara - Won silver in 2018 Asian Games

Wushu

Vikrant Baliyan - Won bronze in 2019 World Championships