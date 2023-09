Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 24, Schedule, timings

With much pomp and show, the 19th Asian Games were declared open by President of China, Xi Jinping in a grand opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Expo Center.

The first day of the Asian Games will see a lot of action with India starting it's campaign in men's hockey and shooting. India will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final of the women's cricket.

There will be a total of five medal races in Rowing meaning that India will open the medal tally tomorrow.

Both men's and women's team will play their quarter-finals in table tennis while the Indian women's rugby team will start the Asian Games campaign against Japan.

Here are all the events where Indians will be participating in Asian Games 2023 on September 24 (all times are in IST)

Cricket

6:30 AM – Women’s Semi-final: India v Bangladesh

Fencing

6:30 AM Onwards – Men’s Individual Foil – Preliminary Round to Final – Dev, Bibish

8 AM Onwards – Women’s Individual Epee – Preliminary Round to Final – Taniksha, Ena

Volleyball

12 PM – Men’s Quarter-Final: India v Japan

Football

1:30 PM – Women’s Preliminary Round: India v Thailand

5 PM – Men’s Preliminary Round: India v Myanmar

Wushu

6:30 AM onwards: Men’s Chanquan – Anjul, Suraj

8 AM onwards: Women’s Taijiquan – Mepung

12 PM: Men’s 56kg Pre-Quarters: Sunil

ESports

8 AM – EA Sports FC Online Round of 32: Charanjot, Karman

11:30 AM- Round of 16

1 PM- Round of 8

4:30 PM- Round of 4

Hockey

8:45 AM – Men’s Preliminary Round: India v Uzbekistan

Table Tennis

7:30 AM – Women’s Team Round of 16: India v Thailand

9:30 AM – Men’s Team Round of 16: India v Kazakhstan

Rugby

10 AM – Women’s Preliminary Round: Hong Kong v India

3:30 PM – Women’s Preliminary Round: Japan v India

Sailing

8:30 AM onwards – Various races across categories

Rowing

7:10 AM – Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final A – Arvind, Arjun

8 AM – Men’s Double Sculls Final A – Satnam, Parminder

8:20 AM – Women’s Four Final A – Aswathi, Mrunamayee, Priya, Rukmani

8:40 AM – Men’s Pair Final A – Babulal, Lekhram

9 AM – Men’s Eight Final A – Jaswinder, Bheem, Punit, Ashish, Neeraj, Naresh, Neetish, Charanjeet, Dhananjay

Tennis

3:30 PM tentatively: Men’s Double Round of 32 – Saketh, Ramkumar

9:30 AM: Men’s Singles Round 2: Sumit

Swimming

8:19 AM onwards – Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats: Anil Anand, Matthew George

8:52 AM onwards – Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats: Srihari Natraj, Santosh Patil

9:06 AM – Women’s 4X100m Freestyle Relay Heat

Shooting

6 AM – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey

9:15 AM – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual Final

6:30 AM – Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Phase 1 – Adarsh, Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala

Boxing

11:45 AM – Women’s 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar

4:30 PM – Women’s 50kg Round of 32: Nikhat Zareen

Chess

12:30 PM- Men's and Women's Round 1

2:30 PM- Men's and Women's Round