Men's javelin throw final most viewed event at Asian Games 2023

Athletics is the mother of all sports at multi-sport events. It has been proven time and time. At the Hangzhou Asian Games, that notion gained further momentum.



The men's javelin throw final accumulated the most average views per minute at the Asiad, surpassing the men's cricket quarterfinal between India and Nepal. The javelin throw final received 1.33 million views, according to data released by SMG YouGov and BARC, the television audience measurement organisation.

In the men's javelin throw final, India made a top-two podium finish, with reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra defending his Asian Games gold medal with a remarkable throw measuring 88.88 metres, while Kishore Kumar Jena secured the silver medal with a best throw of 87.54 meters.

The final was plagued with controversies. Neeraj's first throw in the final was termed invalid because of a glitch in the on-field scoring system, despite appearing to exceed 85m. His subsequent two throws did not go according to the plan, as he managed to throw 84.49m in his second attempt.

In his fourth attempt, Neeraj achieved the gold medal-winning throw of 88.88m. The roar that followed the throw made it evident that he had secured the gold.

Kishore Kumar Jena, too, had to deal with an officiating error in his first attempt. However, he made a spectacular comeback.

Jena surpassed Neeraj Chopra in his third throw with a distance of 86.77m, earning a Paris Olympics quota place and the pole position in the final. Kishore eventually secured the silver medal with an 87.54m throw.

The men's cricket quarterfinal match between India and Nepal was a thriller, with the latter losing the match by 23 runs chasing a mammoth total. The match received 1.24 million views.

India, batting first, pummeled the Nepalese bowlers to post 202 for 4 in 20 overs. Nepal, chasing the target, could accumulate 179 for 9 in their stipulated 20 overs but not before giving a scare to the Indians.

In the archery men's team final, the third most viewed event, with 1.7 million watching it, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar won the gold medal.

The Indian badminton men's team's 2-3 loss against China in the final has been ranked fourth (0.98 million) in the list, while India's men's kabaddi semifinal against Pakistan was the fifth (0.89 million) most viewed event.