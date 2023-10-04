Asian Games Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra defends gold, Kishore Kumar Jena wins silver

India achieved a double podium finish at the Asian Games men's javelin throw event as Neeraj Chopra defended his gold medal and his fellow countryman Kishore Kumar Jena settled for the silver medal.

Neeraj Chopra claimed the gold medal with a remarkable throw measuring 88.88 meters, while Kishore Kumar secured the silver medal with a best throw of 87.54 meters.

Neeraj's initial throw in the final was unfortunately invalidated due to a glitch in the on-field scoring system, despite appearing to exceed 85m. His subsequent two throws did not go according to the plan, as he managed to throw 84.49m in his second attempt.

However, it was in his fourth attempt that Neeraj Chopra unleashed his full potential, delivering a monumental throw of 88.88 meters. The roar of triumph that followed made it evident that he had secured the gold.

Kishore Kumar Jena, who had previously thrown 84.77 meters at the World Championship a few months ago, encountered an officiating error in his first attempt at the Asian Games. However, he made a spectacular comeback. Jena surpassed Neeraj Chopra in his third throw with a distance of 86.77 meters, earning a coveted pass to the Paris Olympics. However, Kishore Jena continued to shine despite Neeraj overtaking him, recording an impressive throw of 87.54 meters to secure the silver medal.

This historic achievement marks the first time India has won two gold medals in the Javelin throw as Annu Rani secured a gold medal in the women's javelin throw final yesterday.