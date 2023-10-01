Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 11
silver 16
Bronze 14
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Badminton LIVE: India, China men's teams face off in final - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of the Indian men's badminton team's final against China at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Asian Games Badminton LIVE: India, China mens teams face off in final - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth

By

Sudipta Biswas

Updated: 1 Oct 2023 7:46 AM GMT

The Indian men's badminton team faces off against host China in the final of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Sunday. India is chasing its maiden gold, while China will defend its title won at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018.

Catch the live updates:

Asian GamesBadmintonLakshya SenKidambi SrikanthSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X