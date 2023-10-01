Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Badminton LIVE: India, China men's teams face off in final - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian men's badminton team's final against China at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.
The Indian men's badminton team faces off against host China in the final of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Sunday. India is chasing its maiden gold, while China will defend its title won at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018.
Catch the live updates:
