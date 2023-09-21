Asian Games
Asian Games LIVE: Indian women's cricket team reaches semis- Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from Asian Games 2023 as the Indian women's cricket team makes its debut.
LIVE: India started its campaign in sailing, women's cricket, and women's football while Rowers continue their good work from the previous day.
Men's football team will look to bounce back from the setback against China.
India rowers continued their good show on the day-2 as well with 2 more teams advancing to the final.
Women's cricket team also advanced to the next round after their match abandoned against malaysia due to rain.
Stay tuned for the updates.
Live Updates
- 21 Sep 2023 4:48 AM GMT
India Vs Malaysia Women's cricket Match Abandoned,India Through to semis
Indian women's cricket team into the semis on the virtue of higher seeding after the quarter-final match between India and Malaysia abandoned due to rain.
- 21 Sep 2023 3:58 AM GMT
Indian Women's Cricket Team started Asian Games Campaign On high
Indian Women's Cricket Team scored a huge total of 173 runs in the match reduced to 15 overs due to rain.
- 21 Sep 2023 3:50 AM GMT
Indian Men's Double Sculls also moves to the final race
India pair of Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh won the Repechage 1 with 6:48:06 and qualified for the Final A
- 21 Sep 2023 3:45 AM GMT
Indian Men's Lightweight Double Sculls move to final race
India pair of Arjun lal Jat and Arvind Singh won the Repechage 1 with 6:55:78 and qualified for Final A
- 21 Sep 2023 3:40 AM GMT
Indian women's Lightweight Double Sculls miss the Final A
India Women's pair of Kiran and Anshika bharti finished fourth in the Repechage 2 with timings of 8:01:80 and will play in Final B