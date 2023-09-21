Asian Games LIVE: Indian women's cricket team reaches semis- Updates, Results, Blog

LIVE: India started its campaign in sailing, women's cricket, and women's football while Rowers continue their good work from the previous day.

Men's football team will look to bounce back from the setback against China.



India rowers continued their good show on the day-2 as well with 2 more teams advancing to the final.

Women's cricket team also advanced to the next round after their match abandoned against malaysia due to rain.

Stay tuned for the updates.