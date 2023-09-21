Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 22, Schedule, timings
Asian Games 2023, September 22: Table Tennis teams will start their campaign on Friday.
The Indian contingent had a mixed day on Thursday with the women's cricket team, the men's football team winning their games, rowers qualifying for the final and the women's football team losing a close fight against Chinese Taipei.
India will kick off its campaign in Table Tennis team events with men's and women's teams playing while Mayank Chaphekar will return in action in Modern Pentathlon.
Indian men's volleyball team will take on Chinese Taipei in the round of 12 and look to continue their historic run.
Here are all the events where Indians will be participating in Asian Games 2023 on September 22 (all times are in IST)
Modern Pentathlon
1:30 PM: Men's Individual Fencing Bonus Round
2:05 PM: Men's Individual Swimming
2:45 PM: Men's Individual Laser-Run
Sailing
8:30 am onwards:
Vishnu Saravanan, ILCA7
Chithresh Tatha, Kite
Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, iQFoil
Eabad Ali, RS:x
Adhvait Menon, ILCA4
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er
Siddeshwar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan, Nacra 17
Sudanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara, 470
Nethra Kumanan, ILCA6
Ishwariya Ganesan, RS:X
Neha Thakur, ILCA4
Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma, 49er
Rowing
1:00 PM: Men's Single Sculls, Balraj Panwar
Table Tennis
9:30 AM: India vs Yemen- Men's Team event
1:30 PM: India vs Singapore- Women's Team event
3:30 PM: India vs Singapore- Men's Team event
Volleyball
4:30 PM: India vs Chinese Taipei, Round of 12