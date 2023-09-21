Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 22, Schedule, timings

Asian Games 2023, September 22: Table Tennis teams will start their campaign on Friday.

Indian men's table tennis team. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Sep 2023 2:56 PM GMT

The Indian contingent had a mixed day on Thursday with the women's cricket team, the men's football team winning their games, rowers qualifying for the final and the women's football team losing a close fight against Chinese Taipei.

India will kick off its campaign in Table Tennis team events with men's and women's teams playing while Mayank Chaphekar will return in action in Modern Pentathlon.

Indian men's volleyball team will take on Chinese Taipei in the round of 12 and look to continue their historic run.

Here are all the events where Indians will be participating in Asian Games 2023 on September 22 (all times are in IST)

Modern Pentathlon

1:30 PM: Men's Individual Fencing Bonus Round

2:05 PM: Men's Individual Swimming

2:45 PM: Men's Individual Laser-Run

Sailing

8:30 am onwards:

Vishnu Saravanan, ILCA7

Chithresh Tatha, Kite

Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, iQFoil

Eabad Ali, RS:x

Adhvait Menon, ILCA4

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er

Siddeshwar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan, Nacra 17

Sudanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara, 470

Nethra Kumanan, ILCA6

Ishwariya Ganesan, RS:X

Neha Thakur, ILCA4

Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma, 49er

Rowing

1:00 PM: Men's Single Sculls, Balraj Panwar

Table Tennis

9:30 AM: India vs Yemen- Men's Team event

1:30 PM: India vs Singapore- Women's Team event

3:30 PM: India vs Singapore- Men's Team event

Volleyball

4:30 PM: India vs Chinese Taipei, Round of 12

