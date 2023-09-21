Asian Games 2023: Indian rowers reach final of eight events

The Indian rowing contingent has started the Asian Games on a positive note as the squad managed to reach eight out of ten finals on Thursday in Hangzhou, China.

Earlier yesterday, the Indian team put in a good performance finishing mostly in the top two of the majority of the heat events. Women's doubles Lightweight Sculls is the only event where India failed to qualify for the final.

Balraj Panwar has also reached the semi-finals of men's singles sculls and he will play tomorrow to fight for a place in the final.

Indian #Rowing🚣🏻‍♀️ at #AsianGames



Updates from this morning's Repechage sessions👇



The 🇮🇳 Men's Light weight Double Sculls along with men's doubles sculls make it to the finals, to fight for🥇on 24th September



Meanwhile, the Women's light weight double Sculls will also compete… pic.twitter.com/EG56J7cjcf — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 21, 2023

Rowing results on 21st September



In men's quadruple sculls, Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh won the repechage with a timing of 6:09.94 and will feature in the final race on 25th September for a medal.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won the repechage of men's lightweight double sculls with a timing of 6:55.78 to make their way into the final and will fight for gold on 24th September.

The pair Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh secured their place in the men's double sculls final on 24th September with a timing of 6:48.06.

India's only disappointment for the day was when the women's pair of Kiran and Anshika Bharti finished fourth in the Repechage 2 with timings of 8:01.80. They will play the final B in doubles lightweight Sculls.

India has already qualified for the finals of women's four ( Aswathi Padinjarayil Babu, Mrunmayee Nilesh Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam, and Rukmani), men's eight ( Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish). India will play the final of these two events on 24 September.

Vishnu Saravanan shines among Sailors on the first day

Indian sailors started on a good note on the opening day as experienced Vishnu Saravanan finished in second position in the men's Dinghy- ILCA7 event with six points from two races. Vishnu won the first race.

Ishwariya Ganesan is placed third in women's windsurfer RS:X with 11 points from three races.

Another experienced sailor, Nethra Kumanan finished in third place in the Dinghy- ILCA6 event with six points from two races and a second-place finish in race 1.

Other results:

Chithresh Tatha, Men's Kite- 7th position

Eabad Ali, Men's Windsurfer RS:X- 5th position

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, Men's Skiff- 5th position

Jerome Savarimuthu, Men's Windsurfing- 7th position

Shital Verma and Harshita Tomar, Women's Skiff- 3rd position

Preethi Kongara, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Mixed Dinghy- 5th position