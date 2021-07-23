Bhutan's first archer to qualify through Olympics quota, Karma to face Deepika Kumari in Round 1

Karma, the ace female Archer from Bhutan is the first player from the country to qualify for an Olympic quota. She scored a total of 616 (Personal best) in the women's individual ranking round in Archery on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics finishing 56th. She will now face Deepika Kumari, India's veteran archer who finished 9th with a score of 663 in the first round of women's archery individual event.

30-year old Karma qualified through Asian Championships two years ago to book a berth at the Tokyo Olympics. Being under tremendous pressure, she still went ahead to fulfill her Olympic dream and was happy with the achievement as she scripted history for her homeland Bhutan.

NEWS. Karma qualifies Bhutan 🇧🇹 an @Olympics quota place for the first time in history 🌏🏹 #archery https://t.co/KtcxpJTpGJ pic.twitter.com/k6hPop3VzF — World Archery (@worldarchery) November 28, 2019

She has high hopes to win an Olympic medal as she says,



"Until today, my dream was to get qualified for the Olympic games. Now that I have achieved this goal, I want to do something more by winning a medal for our country. For that, I will work very hard and give my best."

Karma carried Bhutan's flag in the Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony (Source: Inside The Games)

Her dream to compete has come true and now she will now face the World No. 1 Archer, Deepika Kumari in the 1/32 elimination round. Though she qualified for the 2016 Summer Games at Rio, Karma has qualified from an Olympic quota this time around. She was ranked 60th in the women's individual ranking round at Rio but got eliminated in the first round itself. Russian Dashidorzhieva defeated her with a score of 7-3. She is now counting on the Tokyo Olympics to perform her best and to bring an Olympic medal to her country.



Catch her live as Bhutan's Karma prepares to give a tough challenge to India's Deepika Kumari in the Round of 64 of Women's Individual Archery at the Tokyo Olympics.