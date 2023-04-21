Archery World Cup: Indian Compound Mixed Team reaches final; to face Chinese Taipei

India's Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Deotale reached the Compound Mixed Team finals of the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey on Friday. The duo defeated Malaysia's Fatin Mat Salleh and Mohd Mazuki with a score of 157-155.

The Indians will face Chinese Taipei's Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh-Lun Chen in the finals on Saturday, 21st April, as the duo beat Italy's Elisa Roner and Marco Bruno in the semi-finals with a score of 157-156.

This will be the second event in which India will make an appearance in the final after the Recurve men's team reached the summit meet courtesy brilliant performances by Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevera, and Tarundeep Rai. The trio will face Chinese in the final on Sunday.

In the Individual Compound event, Jyothi has the perfect opportunity to feature in another final at the ongoing World Cup after she defeated Myriam Hasler of Switzerland (137), Danelle Lutz of USA (141) and Mexico's Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon (138) with her 147 points.

The ace compound archer has a good chance of clinching the gold especially after equaling the record-qualification score of 713 points in the Compound Individual event.