Archery World Cup: Indian Recurve men's team reaches finals, will face China

Led by Olympian Atanu Das, the Indian recurve men's team reached the finals of the ongoing Archery World Cup today in Antalya, Turkey.

The Indian team comprising of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevera, and Tarundeep Rai defeated the Netherlands 6-2 in the semi-finals and will face China in the final on Sunday.

The Indian team which stood in fourth place in the recurve team standings in Stage 1 was given a bye in the round of 32.

In the pre-quarterfinals, India faced 13th-seed Japan and defeated them 5-4 into the shoot-off to move to the quarter-finals. Facing 12th seed Chinese Taipei in the quarters, the Indian team dominated the quarters and defeated Chinese Taipei 6-2.

#ArcheryWorldCup



Into the final:



Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara are through to the gold medal match in recurve men's team, they will take on China there on Sunday. Comeback win vs NED in the semis.



Super run in the season-opener. pic.twitter.com/3dcHdH0Qaa — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 20, 2023

Coming up against 9th seed Netherlands in the semis, the Indian team continued their domination as they made a superb comeback after losing the first set to win the game 6-2.



Earlier, Two-time Olympian Atanu Das made a good comeback after almost two years as he qualified as the fourth seed for the eliminations in singles.

Das finished behind local sensation Mete Gazoz, US veteran Brady Ellison and Li Zhongyuan who bagged the top-three places respectively after scoring 673 points. He was sidelined after the Tokyo Olympics and his last appearance for India came in the Yankton World Cup Final in September 2021.