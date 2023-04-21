Archery World Cup: Jyothi reaches semis in compound individual

Bringing her A game to play, the world number 11 Jyothi Surekha Vennam reeled off 145 points out of a possible 150 thrice in a row to defeat Myriam Hasler of Switzerland (137), Danelle Lutz of USA (141) and Mexico's Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon (138) without breaking a sweat.

In the quarterfinal, Jyothi stepped her game further, shooting 147 with 12 perfect 10s, including five Xs (closer to the center), from 15 arrows to defeat Taja Gellenthien of Denmark 147-142. Jyothi is the only Indian to remain in the medal hunt in the individual section, as all her compound teammates in the men's and women's sections made early exits.

Jyothi has a shot at Archery World Cup gold in Antalya. #ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/GXeevl9cfv — World Archery (@worldarchery) April 20, 2023

It was the same story in the compound team events as the women's trio of Jyothi, Avneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami could not live up to their top billing and were ousted by USA 225-233 in their first round. The sixth-seeded compound men's team, on the other hand, lost to Chinese Taipei 234-236 in their opening round.



The women's recurve teams of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur lost in the round of 16. The trio defeated Brazil 5-4 (56-53, 50-55, 52-54, 52-52, 24-19) in the shoot-off. But lost to Spain 2-6 (45-47, 56-51, 50-52, 53-55) in the second round.

Earlier in the day led by Olympian Atanu Das, the Indian recurve men's team reached the finals.

The Indian team comprising of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevera, and Tarundeep Rai defeated the Netherlands 6-2 in the semi-finals and will face China in the final on Sunday.