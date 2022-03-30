CWG Begin In
Yoga

Yogasana senior national championship starts in Ahmedabad

The two-day event has been organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation

Yogasana senior national championship
X

Yogasana senior national championship

By

PTI

2022-03-30

The Yogasana senior national championship kicked off on Wednesday with over 169 participants from 14 states vying for medals.

The two-day event has been organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), an organisation set up by "like-minded shareholders" to promote Yoga as a competitive sport, and Gujarat State Yogasana Association in association with the government of Gujarat.

The event is being held ahead of the first World Yogasana Championship in June, a statement from the NYSF said.

Its president Udit Sheth said the organisation aims to promoted Yoga as a sport on par with tennis and football by developing infrastructure and organising events at district, state, and national levels.

Yoga 
