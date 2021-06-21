Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrates 'International Yoga Day'; uploads photos

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of the Ministry of Ayush, Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day. He uploaded photos where he was seen different 'asanas'.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Yesterday, Kiren Rijiju announced the launch of 25 Fit India Yoga Centres on Sunday, ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21.



"Yoga, India's gift to the world and a part of our ancient heritage, takes on even more relevance in the present times. Regular practice of yogasana strengthens body immunity as well as the mind. With the launch of these yoga centers, I am sure many more people will find a reason to take up yoga as a way of to a fit life," Rijiju stated in an official release.

Fit India Mission, in association with the Ministry of Ayush, has identified and recognised 25 Yoga Centers as 'Fit India Yoga Centres' across the country. These Yoga centers are located across the country and on June 21st would be presented with a Fit India Certificate officially recognising this association.