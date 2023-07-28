India withdraws wushu team for WUG as China issues stapled visas to Arunachal athletes

India pulled out of its wushu (martial art) team from the World University Games, which begin on Friday in the Chinese city of Chengdu, as a mark protest against China's decision to issue stapled visas to Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.



According to an Indian Express report, an eight-member wushu contingent - five athletes, a coach and two support staff - was stopped at the international airport in Delhi by the authorities at the boarding gate minutes before their departure to China on Thursday night.

Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu are the three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who were part of the squad. China refused to issue them stamped visas while processing the same for other members of the Wushu squad.



“We were stopped at the gate by immigration officials and CISF personnel. They did not give any reason and claimed they were merely acting on the government’s instructions,” said coach Raghvendra Singh.

However, according to the report, the group that was denied entry into the flight had no Arunachal Pradesh players as its members. The flight was scheduled to take off at 1:05 AM on Friday.

Ministry of External Affairs called China's decision to issue stapled visas "unacceptable".

“India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions," Arindam Bagchi, the ministry spokesperson, said. “It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China. This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side, reiterating our consistent position on the matter,” Bagchi added.

China has been consistently refusing stamped visas to Indian citizens of Arunachal Pradesh due to territorial disputes.