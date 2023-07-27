World University Games: Tejaswin Shankar, Jyothi Yarraji lead India's challenge

Star Indian athletes Tejaswin Shankar, Jyothi Yarraji, Manu Bhaker, and Amlan Borgohain will be among the few other athletes leading India's challenge at the World University Games in Chengdu starting on Friday.

With Asian Games less than two months away, the tournament will be a good exposure trip for Indian athletes.

India has sent 227 athletes (60 officials) and the list includes stars like Asian sprint hurdles champion Jyothi Yarraji, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, Olympians Manu Bhaker, sprinter Amlan Borgohain, Elavenil Valarivan (both shooting) and Srihari Nataraj (swimming).

The athletics list also includes Commonwealth and Asian championship 20km walk silver medallist Priyanka Goswami, javelin thrower Vikrant Malik and Under-20 Asian 1500m gold medallist Laxita Sandilea.

The opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games 2023 Chengdu will be held on July 28 at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium where Manu Bhaker will be India's flagbearer.



The games will feature 17 sports including Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Diving, Fencing, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball, Water Polo, and Wushu.

Formerly known as the Universiade, the biennial tournament began in 1959 and India has been participating in the multi-sport meet since the inaugural edition.

At the last edition held in Naples in 2019, India won four medals – one gold, one silver, and two bronze.

Although India's best performance came in the 2015 World University Games in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea where India won five medals – one gold, one silver, and three bronze.

