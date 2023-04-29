Log In
Wrestling

Wrestler's Protest Day 7 LIVE: Police registers FIR against WFI Chief

It's been a week since India's best wrestlers sat down at Jantar Mantar once again to protest against WFI.

Wrestlers Protest Day 7 LIVE: Police registers FIR against WFI Chief
Wrestlers continue to protest at Jantar Mantar with no updates on complaint against WFI Chief. (PritishRaj/TheBridge)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 April 2023 8:30 AM GMT

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh late night on Friday. This comes after a week-long protest by the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Mallik, Bajrang Punia, and others.

The two FIRs registered include one where the POCSO act has been invoked due to allegations slapped by minor wrestlers, and another based around outraging modesty.

2023-04-29 07:54:25
Wrestling Indian wrestling 
