Wrestler's Protest Day 7 LIVE: Police registers FIR against WFI Chief

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh late night on Friday. This comes after a week-long protest by the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Mallik, Bajrang Punia, and others.

The two FIRs registered include one where the POCSO act has been invoked due to allegations slapped by minor wrestlers, and another based around outraging modesty.

