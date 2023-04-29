Wrestling
Wrestler's Protest Day 7 LIVE: Police registers FIR against WFI Chief
It's been a week since India's best wrestlers sat down at Jantar Mantar once again to protest against WFI.
Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh late night on Friday. This comes after a week-long protest by the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Mallik, Bajrang Punia, and others.
The two FIRs registered include one where the POCSO act has been invoked due to allegations slapped by minor wrestlers, and another based around outraging modesty.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 29 April 2023 8:30 AM GMT
Breaking: Copy of one FIR provided to the wrestlers
IANS reports that the Delhi Police on Saturday provided a copy of one of the two FIRs registered against the WFI chief to the wrestlers. The copy of the FIR pertaining to POCSO will not be given to the athletes, but only to the victim's family.
- 29 April 2023 8:30 AM GMT
Priyanka Gandhi met the wrestlers today morning
Another politician in Priyanka Gandhi makes their way to Jantar Mantar to meet the wrestlers and show solidarity. Here's what the Congress leader had to say:
- 29 April 2023 8:29 AM GMT
Finally, two FIRs were registered against WFI Chief
Read more details about the two FIRs filed here.
- 29 April 2023 8:28 AM GMT
Defiant wrestlers show no sign of stopping protest
It's been a week since the wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to restart their agitation against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and it looks like the athletes are not going to move from their spots any time soon.