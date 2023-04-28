Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, one under POCSO

New Delhi: Delhi Police filed two FIRs agaisnt Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the allegations of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers here on Friday late night.

The FIRs were filed hours after Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that a case will be registered by the end of the day. The first case was registered under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the second case was registered for outrage.

"The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty. Second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty,"Pranav Tayal, DCP told the media.

Earlier in the day after Delhi Police's submission, the wrestlers sitting on the protest rejoiced but refused to end the protest.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat reiterated that they still do not have any trust on Delhi Police, who had refused to file a FIR for so long.



"We don't trust Delhi Police at. We do not know what will happen, we will see this. We want him in the jail. I want to appeal to PM Modi to remove him from every post on the ground of morality for a free investigation," Vinesh said.

The wrestlers, on Friday, displayed a huge banner at Jantar Mantar with a list of all the FIRs registered against Brij Bushan Sharan Singh across India. "All athletes are tired of people like Brij Bhushan. We need to save sports and for that we have to come together," Vinesh said.

As the protest enters the sixth day, the support the protesting wrestlers outpoured on the social media. From Olympic champions Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal everybody commented in support of the wrestlers.