Where is wrestler Sushil Kumar hiding?

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is accused of the murder of a junior wrestler Sagar Rana, is allegedly hiding from the world in a renowned Yoga Guru's Ashram in Haridwar. Delhi Police has received information that the main accused Olympian Sushil Pehalwan is hiding in the ashram of Haridwar. According to a report by Jagran, Bhura, a resident of Rohtak, who is close to Sushil, has disclosed this information to Delhi Police. Sushil has remained silent since he was accused of the murder.



According to the report, Police officials associated with the investigation said that wrestler Bhura was once a close aide of Sushil. He used to take care of all of Sushil's business. But a few years ago, Sushil distanced himself from him after which he handed over the responsibility of all his work to Ajay and Bhupendra. Bhupendra is a resident of Faridabad and has cases of extortion registered against him in the police station of Faridabad.



Police suggest, Sushil and all the wrestlers who accompanied him had fled after the beating to death wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium late on the night of May 4. Joint commissioner SS Yadav has been able to extract all the confidential information from Bhura.

