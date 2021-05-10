Two-time Olympic medallist is now a fugitive? Sushil Kumar's future in question

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is still one of the prime accused of allegedly beating up former junior national champion Sagar Dhankad to death, has been absconding since May 4. The other victims involved in the clash recorded their statements before Delhi Police and claimed that Sushil was involved in the incident.



Delhi Police questioned two wrestlers and identified two others who were present when 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankad was killed at Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday. The two wrestlers interrogated on Saturday have been identified as Bhagtu and Ravinder.

Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu told The Indian Express, "We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all made allegations against Sushil Kumar. We have lodged an FIR of murder, abduction, criminal conspiracy and are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar."

The victims have also alleged that Kumar and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad-mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, police said.

Raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police on the outskirts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Haryana to nab Kumar. The Delhi Police on Monday issued a look-out notice against Sushil Kumar.

According to the police, the brawl took place between Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit, and others in the parking area. Thereafter, police registered the case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station. Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who has been named in the FIR in this case, is absconding and efforts are on to trace him.

"It was not a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened, however, police are investigating his role in the assault," an official source told PTI.

Meanwhile, Raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police on the outskirts of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Haryana to nab Kumar, who is absconding.

The case of Sagar Dhankad

Sagar was beaten to death outside the Chhatrasal Stadium, which houses the training centre run by Sushil's father-in-law, Satpal Singh. After conducting a preliminary investigation and collection of evidence, the police are now looking at the possibility of premeditated murder. It was found that Sagar and his friends were staying in a house reportedly owned by Sushil near the stadium. They were asked to vacate which led to an altercation and it turned out to be violent when Sushil's group of men accosted Sagar and his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar.



They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jump into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident: Wrestler Sushil Kumar on an incident of brawl



