Wrestler Sushil Kumar alleges bias in murder probe

Two-time Olympic medallist, Sushil Kumar who is being probed for the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler, Sagar Rana has alleged biasedness in the investigation and maintained that the allegations against him have been made to injure his reputation.



According to a report in The Indian Express, Sushil Kumar has filed for anticipatory bail at the Rohini court in Delhi. In the bail application, the veteran wrestler stated that the investigation was being conducted with a 'pre-determined and biased mindset'.

Kumar also alleged that the victims in the case have 'criminal antecedents' and when they were asked to vacate a property owned by his wife they 'falsely tried to implicate him'.

The application stated that there was a delay of 5-6 hours in registering an FIR, and it was during this delay that Kumar was falsely implicated. The 37-year-old also purported that the allegation against him were with the sole motive of humiliating and injuring his reputation.

Sushil Kumar has been absconding since 4th May 2021 when an FIR was registered against him for the killing of Sagar Rana under Sections 302 (Murder), 365 (Abduction), and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Failing to get hold of Kumar, the Delhi police had announced a reward of INR.1 lakh for any information about the whereabouts of the grappler besides issuing a non-bailable warrant.

There were reports of Kumar hiding in the ashram of a famous yoga guru, but those reports are yet unverified.