Sushil Kumar pleas for bail after being accused of murder

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has moved an anticipatory bail plea after being named as an accused in a fatal brawl at the Chhatrasal stadium, which led to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana -- ANI has reported.

Delhi's Rohini Court will hear an anticipatory bail plea filed by the Olympic wrestler on Tuesday. The matter will be heard by the Delhi Court at 10:30 by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jagdish Kumar. Kumar who has been charged with Section 302 (murder) and Section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) of the IPC moved an anticipatory bail in the Rohini court to avoid arrest.







Non-bailable warrant issued against Sushil Kumar & others in the case relating to killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.



This development comes after the Delhi Police issued a look-out notice and a non-bailable warrant for the absconding wrestler and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on his whereabouts. Apart from the reward on wrestler Sushil Kumar, Rs. 50,000 reward has been announced by the Delhi Police for Ajay who is another absconding accused in this case.

A Delhi Court on Saturday had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil and six others in connection with the brawl. The police have already recorded the statements of the victims allegedly involved in the brawl.

The clash had taken place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, police said. Kumar, who has been named in the FIR, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him, a senior officer had said earlier, adding that raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states to nab him. The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the clash took place, he had said. The wrestler who died was 23 years old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.















