August 6th was a historic day for India as wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured at least a silver medal by winning her semifinal bout against Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman with a score of 5-0.

As Vinesh seemed set to become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics finals, her achievement was undone when she missed the weight limit.

Vinesh, competing in the 50kg freestyle category, was found to be 100 grams over the weight limit, resulting in her disqualification.

Despite this setback, Vinesh's efforts should not be overlooked.

She fought valiantly to reach the final, first defeating reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in a major upset, and then winning against European champion Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

Woller Akos is a brilliant technical coach. Vinesh Phogat respects him so much. OGQ India brought him down to India about 5 years ago. Appreciate his sacrifice. Has 2 young kids. Wife is a 2 time Olympic wrestler. Thank you Sports PDCSE for your support — Viren Rasquinha August 6, 2024

This achievement is also partly due to her coach, Woller Akos, who was seen in tears after Vinesh’s semifinal win against Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman, securing her place in the final.

Akos, the Hungarian coach who has been training Vinesh since 2018, has an impressive record, including coaching his wife to a world championship gold medal in 2011.

Under his guidance, Vinesh has made notable improvements in her mental preparation and refined her technique. This year, she won the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, which was an excellent precursor to the Olympics.

Despite facing criticism after Vinesh's disappointing performance at the Tokyo Olympics—where it was alleged that Akos prioritized training his wife over Vinesh in their Hungarian training camp—these concerns were dispelled when Vinesh reached the finals of the Paris Olympics.

In preparation for the Paris Games, Akos arranged for Vinesh to train with sparring partners from Ukraine and Hungary, including European Champion Iryna Husyak and junior world silver medalist Mercedesz Denes.