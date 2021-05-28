Watch: Sushil Kumar beating wrestler Sagar moments before his murder

In yet another setback for double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, News 18 shared a video of him beating former wrestler Sagar Dhankar just moments before his murder, yesterday.



In the video, Sushil can be seen beating the victim, Sagar, with a stick. According to the report in News 18, the video was recovered from one of Sushil's aides, Prince, who has also been booked for the murder. The Delhi Police is expected to use this video as evidence against Sushil Kumar in court.



The Delhi Police stated that Sushil had made his aides record the video to spread fear amongst the wrestlers of the surrounding area and to ensure that his influence is maintained.

A former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Dhankar and his two friends were beaten back and blue by Sushil Kumar and his associates on the night of May 4th 2021 at Chhatrasal stadium. While the two friends escaped with injuries, Sagar succumbed leading to huge out roar against Sushil.

Sushil then went into hiding for almost 20 days before the Delhi Police arrested him in Delhi itself. Even though all the evidences seem to be against him at the moment, the Olympian has maintained that these allegations against him are being made to injure his reputation.



