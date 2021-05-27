Sushil Kumar called 4 Haryana based criminals before murder

According to a report in The Indian Express, wrestler Sushil Kumar asked four Haryana based gangsters to travel to the Chhatrasal Stadium for the brawl which led to the death of 23-year-old former National Wrestling Champion, Sagar Dhankhar.



The Delhi Police have arrested four more men – Bhupender, Mohit Aasoda, Gulab, and Manjeet for their role in the murder of Dhankhar on the night of 5th May 2021. All the four men arrested are from Bhadurgarh in Haryana and were asked by Sushil Kumar to travel to Delhi after switching off their mobile phones.

As per reports, the four men reached Chhatrasal Stadium at 12 AM in two different vehicles – a Scorpio and a Breeza. The four men admitted to have seen Sushil and a dozen others beat two men identified as Ravinder and Amit when they reached the Chhatrasal Stadium, to the Delhi Police.

They further said that after getting to know Sagar Dhankhar's location, Sushil along with 15 other men went to Model Town and abducted Sagar, Sonu Mahal and Bhagat Pehelwaan and were assaulted during their drive back to the stadium from Model Town.

One of the four, Mohit, said that they assaulted Sagar for about 20 minutes from around 12:45 AM to 1:05 AM. The accused also admitted to have escaped through the back gate of the stadium leaving their cars behind after police reached the spot following a call from Ravinder.

The Delhi Police stated that the altercation which led to Sagar's death was due to 'encroachment of property' and 'threat to eliminate'.