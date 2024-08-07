Weight cut is counter-productive: IOA doctor after Vinesh's disqualification

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the chief medical officer of the Indian contingent, narrated the ordeal of Vinesh Phogat before her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh, who was on the cusp of golden glory after her brave performance on Tuesday, will now have to return home empty-handed due to her disqualification for being overweight.

Vinesh was disqualified from the 50kg category for weighing a few grams more at the time of weigh-in on Wednesday morning, the day her gold medal match was scheduled to be played.

The Indian wrestler, competing at her third Olympic Games, put up a magnificent show to reach the final on Tuesday.

She pulled off a massive upset by defeating formidable Yui Susaki of Japan in the first round. She beat Oksana Livach in the quarter-finals and Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals to seal her place in the gold medal bout.

But the night before her final bout at Paris 2024 was dramatic.

Per reports from Sportstar, meals consumed on Tuesday spiked her weight up to 53kg. And despite all measures, Vinesh was unable to shed the excess weight overnight to make the desired cut on Wednesday morning.

💬"We tried all possible measures. Despite that, we could not make it to the 50kg category"



Doctor for the Indian contingent, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, explains the turn of events preceding Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the #Wrestling competition at #Paris2024



— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 7, 2024

"The process of weight cut involves a calculated restriction of food and water along with sweating from exercise and sauna till the morning weigh-in," stated Dr. Pardiwala, in an IOA press release.



"This weight cut causes weakness and energy depletion, which is counter-productive to participation, and hence for energy restoration, limited water and high energy foods are given after weigh in. Vinesh's nutritunist had calculated this to be a 1.5kg. There sometimes is also a rebound weight gain following competition," he added.

"A small amount of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved," explained Pardiwala.



'Drastic measures'

Vinesh's nutritionist and coach ran a sauna to induce sweat and trigger loss of bodily water. Finally, her weight came down to 50.1.

But there was no time left to cut down the remaining 100 grams, leading to her disqualification.

"All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used. However, she was not below her allowed weight of 50kg," added Pardiwala.

"As a precautionary measure, she was administered IV fluids following disqualification to prevent dehydration," he said.

As per the IOA release, Vinesh assured official of mental and physical health but was disappointed over her disqualification.

Meanwhile, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh.

But the UWW ruled out reviewing the plea.

"Rules are rules," said UWW chief Nenad Lalovic, adding, "We also want athletes to compete in their natural weight."