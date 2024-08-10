Decision on Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal pushed back to August 13

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will have to wait a bit longer for the verdict on her appeal against disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

The ad hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), on Saturday evening, has extended the deadline for the decision to August 13th, 2024.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris 2024 after weighing 100 grams more in the women's 50kg category on the morning of her gold medal bout.

Vinesh, through an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) plea, challenged the United World Wrestling (UWW) decision at the CAS and had initially requested reinstatement for the gold medal match.

However, later in a modified plea, she asked for a shared silver medal instead.

#BREAKING | According to multiple reports, the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics has been pushed to 21:30 IST tomorrow, 11th August.#Wrestling #Paris2024 #VineshPhogat pic.twitter.com/3Fdny0JpRr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 10, 2024

Her disqualification came just after she made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final in the Olympics, defeating top competitors including Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Yui Susaki of Japan and Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. Vinesh notably ended Susaki's 82-match unbeaten run to qualify for the quarterfinals.



The case, now under the review of Hon. Dr. Annabelle Bennett, the Sole Arbitrator at CAS in Paris, has garnered significant attention.

The IOC reinstated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez into the gold medal match despite her defeat to Vinesh in the semifinals, causing an uproar among fans and officials.

Earlier, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) resident Sanjay Singh said they would explore legal options to challenge Vinesh’s disqualification.

With the CAS’s decision now postponed until the day of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, all eyes will be on tomorrow’s ruling, which will determine whether Vinesh’s disqualification will stand or if she will be awarded a shared silver medal.