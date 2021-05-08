Video clip of Sushil Kumar surfaces in wrestler murder investigation, here's how has case unfolded

Indian wrestler and two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who has been on and off controversies time to time has now found himself embroiled in a case of murder. The Delhi Police have been in the hunt for the over his alleged involvement in a brawl that took place near Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium and resulted in the death of a junior national champion.



On May 4,Greco-Roman wrestler Sagar Dhankad, who was a former junior national champion was beaten to death in a clash between two groups outside the Stadium. Delhi Police claims that their initial investigations revealed that the violence was a fallout of a property dispute—Dhankad lived in a rented apartment owned by Kumar, according to the police, and had been asked to vacate the place.

Police also recovered a video clip recovered from the phone of accused Prince Dalal, which shows Kumar Beating up people. The Police said they have sought help from the forensic team to enlarge the faces seen in the video to establish the identity of the people involved in the brawl, in which Dhankad was killed.

The phone video remains the only graphic evidence of the brawl. Kumar and his acquaintances Ajay, Dalal and some other men, whose names are in the FIR, have been absconding with their mobile phones are switched off. A double-barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges, two wooden sticks were recovered in one of the five vehicles which were inspected by the Delhi Police in the case. All five vehicles and recovered weapons were seized, stated the police statement. The matter is being investigated.

As far as the case has built up, one of the accused, Amit, had met wrestler Ravinder near his home in Shalimar Bagh. The CCTV footage from the area shows the duo walking on the road when they are forced into a car and driven away.

Dhankad and his friend Sonu were at their rented flat in Model Town and left the house after getting a call from Ravinder. While they were leaving, they came across Kumar, whobundled them into a car and drove them to the stadium.

A fight broke out in the stadium. The reason of dispute was the flat owned by Kumar that Dhankad had stayed in.