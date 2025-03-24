Wrestling: WFI's Sanjay Singh elected UWW-Asia bureau member

The Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh has been elected as the UWW-Asia bureau member, the national federation announced on Monday.

This development comes after a UWW-Asia General Assembly was held in Amman, Jordan just a day before the start of the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Sanjay Singh reportedly received 22 out of the 38 votes in a thumping majority.

"This is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the growth and recognition of Indian wrestling at the global level. I look forward to working closely with UWW-Asia to promote and develop the sport across the continent," said Singh in a statement.

Sanjay Singh was appointed as the WFI President in December 2023 after executive committee elections were held following a year long protest by the country's top wrestlers, alleging sexual harassment by his predecessor Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sanjay Singh is a close ally of Brij Bhushan and got complete control of the Wrestling Federation of India just earlier this month after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports lifted its ban.