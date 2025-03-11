Wrestling: Sports Ministry revokes WFI suspension; Federation to host Asian trials soon

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday, revoked the suspension of Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) to ensure smooth functioning of wrestling affairs in the country.

The Sanjay Singh-led panel was suspended on December 24, 2023 as the sports ministry felt the new body did not comply with the National Sports Code and was working under the influence of former office-bearers.

Reacting to the sports ministry's decision, WFI President Sanjay Singh spoke to The Bridge and expressed his delight.

“I would like to congratulate the sports minister for revoking the suspension," he said. "The wrestlers were suffering. Now, there will be no hindrance in selecting teams and holding trials. Wrestling will grow manifold from here.

With the Senior Asian Championships scheduled from March 25 in Amman, Jordan, the WFI has decided to speed up the process and hold the trials as early as next week.

“We will be holding the Asian Championship trials early next week, tentatively on March 15,” Singh said.

The Sports Ministry, in its order, directed WFI to revert the amendments carried out during the suspension period and have a balance of power among the designated office bearers and provide checks and balance in the decision making process and this process should be completed in 4 weeks.

Earlier, the Delhi High court, in its order dated March 6, had observed that in the absence of a competent body, the selection of wrestlers for upcoming international tournaments was at risk.

This season, the wrestlers already missed two of the four ranking tournaments including the Zagreb Open and Muhamet Malo due to delay in clearance from the Sports Ministry.