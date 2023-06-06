Minor withdraws initial allegations, files fresh statement against Brij Bhushan: Reports

The 17-year-old wrestler, the only minor out of the seven wrestlers who recorded their statements of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has reportedly withdrawn her earlier statement and filed a fresh one, as reported by The Indian Express.

The initial allegations made by the minor revealed damning details, as mentioned in the two FIRs filed against Singh. The youngster alleged how the WFI president had once forcefully hugged her, and toucher her inappropriately during a photoshoot. Moreover, sexual advances was also meted out to her in return of a flourishing career, which were promptly turned down by the wrester.

However, as it stands, these aforementioned allegations have been withdrawn by the minor. The victim has now filed a fresh statement under the provisions of Section 164 of the Criminal Code of Procedure, which deals with the 'Recording of confessions and statements".

As per Section 164, the court has the jurisdiction to take these statements as evidence and further, decide to whether take action on the lines of the same.

While the FIRs were filed back on April 28, the minor's first statements were recorded on May 10 before a magistrate.