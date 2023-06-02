PMO informed of wrestlers' sexual harassment before protests: FIR reveals

The two FIRs filed against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh revealed the complainants claiming that the wrestlers had notified the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) about the constant sexual and emotional harassment done by the BJP MP and others at the federation, as reported by The Print.

Filed of April 28 by seven wrestlers, including a minor, the FIRs have thus far failed to initiate an arrest against Singh, something many claim should have been done long back, considering the grave allegations. From inappropriate touching, stalking, to repeated sexual advances, the complainants revealed damning details surrounding Singh's behaviour with the female wrestlers.

"All the female athletes used to travel in groups whenever they left their respective rooms in order to avoid meeting the accused alone," one of the wrestlers alleged in the FIR, as written in the same report by The Print.

The PMO was approached by the aforementioned publication, but no response was received on the same. Moreover, one of the wrestlers narrated how the recording device was turned on and off during their meetings with the oversight committee, thereby raising concerns around the veracity of the report presented by the panel.

Harassment = staying in tournaments

Meting out sexual advances with the promise of furthering one's career was common in almost all the wrestlers' complaints in the FIRs. The now 17-year-old wrestler, whose father filed the complaint under the POCSO act, also wasn't spared.

It started when the youngster had won a gold medal at a tournament in the country. During a team photo, the WFI chief had allegedly pulled her towards him against her will and held her inappropriately. Moreover, Singh purportedly had said something along the lines of 'You support me, I will support you. Stay in touch with me.' The wrestler replied that she'd come so far on the back of her hard work, and that she would continue to do so.

After getting turned down by the youngster, Singh then allegedly threatened her chances at the trials for the Asian Championships.

The investigation by the Delhi police is underway, and the reports claiming lack of evidence were mere heresay, as clarified by the police themselves.



