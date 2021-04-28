Kerala girl Sanjana George joins WWE. Know who is she?

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in its recent Performance Center revealed Indian MMA star Sanjana George as one of its fresh recruits. Indian WWE fans found another reason to rejoice the occasion as George makes her entry in the world's biggest and most popular wrestling industry.

Sanjana George (Source: Instagram/Sanjana George)

The 26-year-old mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sanjana George hails from Kottayam in Kerala. George is in Orlando, US training with the WWE. George is known for her MMA skills and obstacle course expertise doesn't come with any prior wrestling experience. She is learning from scratch from the best coaches in the industry.



She has been a big fan of WWE since her childhood, particularly of The Rock and The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey. The superstar was elated at the news and shared the information through her Instagram post. She also shared an emotional message through her Instagram story for the fans and the believers.



George has always been into sports since her childhood. She was introduced to MMA when she was a 17-year-old teenager. Initially after taking up kickboxing, she learned MMA with the motivation to protect herself and her sisters if needed. Her family initially reluctant to let their daughter pursue a combat sport, however, she didn't stop pursuing it. It was later they grew supportive.

In a talk with Locker Room, Sanjana George said, "Big Thank you to everyone. Honestly, it's just the beginning of lots and lots of hard work. Thank you all for the support and love. I hope to do my very best to keep you all entertained and proud. Thank you to all my coaches who helped me get stronger and better. Love to my family and friends and thanking God most of all for this new chapter."



























