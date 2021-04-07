India's The Great Khali inducted in WWE Hall of Fame

India's WWE superstar The Great Khali has been inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of WWE took to the microblogging site to announce the news.



The #WWEHOF just got a whole lot BIGGER with its newest inductee, #TheGreatKhali !, it tweeted.

The Great Khali made his presence felt in the WWE universe in 2006. And since his maiden appearance, he gained immense popularity across India and the entire world. The 7-foot-1 wrestler weighing 347 pounds have fought with the legendary superstars of WWE, including The Undertaker, John Cena, Kane, Batista, among others. He won a Wrestle Mania match by defeating his compatriot Kane, who has also been inducted into the Hall of Fame.



The Great Khali became a national hero in India and also a star of the silver screen. Khali has appeared in films like "MacGruber," "Get Smart," and "The Longest Yard." He has opened up a wrestling school in India, helping to get the next generation of Indian Superstar hopefuls ready for the ring.

The WWE Hall of Fame is a hall of fame that honours professional wrestlers and professional wrestling personalities maintained by WWE.

