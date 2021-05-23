Face covered in towel – Sushil Kumar brought to police station in Delhi

In one of the biggest fall from grace as far as Indian sports is concerned, two time Olympics medallist Sushil Kumar has been arrested by the Delhi police for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar.



On the run for almost 20 days, Sushil along with co-accused Ajay Kumar were finally arrested yesterday evening by the Delhi Police. The news agency ANI recently tweeted a video where the wrestler can be seen escorted into a police station with his face covered with a towel.

The 37-year-old was named as the prime accused in the murder of former junior national champion Sagar Dhankar who was beaten to death outside the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.



While Sushil was on the run, the Delhi Police had also announced a reward of INR.1 lakh to anyone who would help them with his whereabouts, with an extra INR.50,000 for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

Sushil, on the other hand, has denied his role in the murder. In an anticipatory bail application filed by him, which was later rejected, the Padma Shri awardee had alleged that the murder allegation was an attempt to tarnish his reputation.