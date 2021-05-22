Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and his right hand Ajay, accused in the case Sagar Rana's murder. The Delhi Police has caught both of them In Punjab. Now preparations are being made to bring them to Delhi so that they can be questioned, according to the reports of Jagran

Wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital. While dismissing Sushil Kumar's pre-arrest bail, the judge noted that "the allegations against the accused are serious in nature. From the perusal of record of investigation so far, it reveals that prima facie the accused is the main conspirator".





Two time Olympic medalist, Sushil Kumar, accused in murder case, arrested in Punjab#SushilKumar — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) May 22, 2021





Delhi Police issued a look-out notice and a non-bailable warrant for the absconding wrestler and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on his whereabouts. Apart from the reward on wrestler Sushil Kumar, Rs. 50,000 reward has been announced by the Delhi Police for Ajay who is another absconding accused in this case.



A Delhi Court on Saturday had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil and six others in connection with the brawl. The police have already recorded the statements of the victims allegedly involved in the brawl. The clash had taken place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, police said. Kumar, who has been named in the FIR, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him, a senior officer had said earlier, adding that raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states to nab him. The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the clash took place, he had said. The wrestler who died was 23 years old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.

















