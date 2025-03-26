Asian Wrestling C'ships: Nitesh advances to the bronze medal match

Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers had yet another disappointing outing at the Asian Wrestling Championships as only two wrestlers made it into the medal matches in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday.

Nitesh (97 kg) was the only Indian wrestler who booked a spot in the semifinal round on the day. He got the better of Ilyas Guchigov of Kazakhstan on the technical superiority to book his place in the semifinal.

However, he went down to the Paris Olympic champion, Mohammad Hadi Saravi of Iran, in the semifinal and will be fighting for a bronze medal against Amanberdi Agamämmedow of Turkmenistan later today.

Neeraj (67 Kg) is the second wrestler who will compete for the bronze medal on Wednesday. He booked his spot for the medal matches via repechage, despite losing to Razzak Beishekeev of Krgystan in the quarterfinal.

He will take on the reigning Asian Games champion Katsuaki Endo of Japan in the bronze medal match.

On the other hand, three wrestlers - Sumit (60 Kg), Kuldeeep Malik (72 Kg), and Rahul (82 Kg) - had a quarterfinal exit from the competition.

India has only won one medal so far from the competition, courtesy Sunil Kumar (87 Kg) on Tuesday. That said, the Indian contingent will be hoping to add more, especially in the freestyle category, which starts Thursday.