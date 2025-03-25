Asian Wrestling C'ships: Sunil Kumar set to fight for bronze in men's 87kg GR

Sunil Kumar was India's only silver lining on the opening day at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

Indian grappler stormed into the semifinal of the men's Greco Roman 87 kg category with a dominant 10-1 lead over Tajikistan's Abdulkhaev S.

He later lost to Yasin Ali Yazdi of Iran 1-3 in a closely fought semi-final bout.

Sunil, a medallist from the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, will now face off against China's Jiaxin Huang later in the day.

#news l 🇮🇳 Sunil Kumar falls short in a close battle! 💔



He falls short in semis (1-3) vs Iran’s Yasin Ali Yazdi at the Asian Wrestling Championships. He will fight for bronze against China’s Jiaxin Huang at 10:00 PM IST! 🥉🔥#Wrestling #AsianWrestlingChampionships pic.twitter.com/y8j6iM8D5g — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 25, 2025





Sunil Kumar was among the five greco-roman wrestlers in action on the first day for India.

Earlier, Sagar Thakran won his opening bout against Singapore’s Azman Bin but fell short to Jordan's Sadeh A in 77kg weight class.

Prem (130kg), Nitin (55kg) and Umesh (63kg) all lost in their opening round encounters.

Prem lost to Iraq’s Ali Yaseen Talib Al Sharuee while Nitin failed to challenge Y Ro of People’s Republic of Korea 1-3 VPO1 in the opening round.

In 63kg, Umesh's bout lasted less than two minutes, losing a one-sided contest to Sultan Assetuly.

Assetuly, first wrestler from Kazakhstan to win the U23 world title, won 4-0 (9-0) a victory by superiority.

Another five greco roman wrestlers - Sumit (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Kuldeep (72kg), Rahul (82kg), Nitesh (97kg) - will be in action on Wednesday.