Asian Wrestling C'ships Live: Sujeet Kalkal injured out in quarterfinal, Chirag exits - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the men's freestyle action at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships.
Asian Wrestling Championships Live: Indian men's freestyle wrestlers will kickstart their campaign at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.
The top Indian wrestlers, like Sujeet Kalkal (65 Kg) and the reigning U23 World champion Chirag (57 Kg), will be contesting at their respective categories.
Jointy Kumar (97 Kg), Vishal Kaliramana (70 Kg), and Chandermohan (79 Kg) are the other three wrestlers who will also start their campaign at the tournament.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 29 March 2025 10:31 AM GMT
After Chandermohan's defeat, India had no semis representation for the first time in this edition
Indian men's freestyle wrestlers had an underwhelming performance as none of the five wrestlers made it to the last four.
However, except for Chirag, these wrestlers are still in contention for a bronze medal via repechage.
- 29 March 2025 10:16 AM GMT
A brilliant move from Evloev to find a strong grip to push Chandermohan in a dangerous position and pin him
Chandermohan 6-6 (Pin Fall) Magomet Evloev (TJK)
- 29 March 2025 10:13 AM GMT
4' The Indian starts the second round aggressively to win a take down an the lace-turn
Chandermohan 6-4 Magomet Evloev (TJK)
- 29 March 2025 10:12 AM GMT
3' A good reversal from Chandermohan to open his account with a takedown
Chandermohan 2-4 Magomet Evloev (TJK)
- 29 March 2025 10:10 AM GMT
2' Evloev takes a good lead after winning a take down
Chandermohan 0-4 Magomet Evloev (TJK)
- 29 March 2025 10:02 AM GMT
Sujeet caught an injury after the last maneuver, forcing him to withdraw from the match
Sujeet Kalkal (retired Out) against Kaisei Tanabe (JPN)
- 29 March 2025 10:00 AM GMT
3' Tanabe takes a massive lead as he finds a good opening for take down and then the two 360' turns
Sujeet Kalkal 0-9 Kaisei Tanabe (JPN)
- 29 March 2025 9:58 AM GMT
1' Tanabe wins a take down to take an early lead
Sujeet Kalkal 0-2 Kaisei Tanabe (JPN)