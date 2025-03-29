Asian Wrestling C'ships Live: Sujeet Kalkal injured out in quarterfinal, Chirag exits - Blog, Scores, Updates

Asian Wrestling Championships Live: Indian men's freestyle wrestlers will kickstart their campaign at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

The top Indian wrestlers, like Sujeet Kalkal (65 Kg) and the reigning U23 World champion Chirag (57 Kg), will be contesting at their respective categories.

Jointy Kumar (97 Kg), Vishal Kaliramana (70 Kg), and Chandermohan (79 Kg) are the other three wrestlers who will also start their campaign at the tournament.

Catch all the live updates here: