Wrestler Antim Panghal decides to skip Asian Wrestling Championships

Delhi: World Championships medalist Antim Panghal has decided to skip the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek from April 11.

Antim's childhood coach Vikash Bhardwaj confirmed the development and cited preparation for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics as one of the major reasons behind the decision.

"She won't be competing in the Asian Championships. We have decided to take this decision to focus on the preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics," Vikas told The Bridge over a phone call.

Two-time U-20 World Champion Antim has been out of action since October 2023 after having a stellar year. Antim won a bronze medal on her debut at the World Championships, won the only Paris Olympics quota for the country, defended her U-20 title, and won the Asian Games bronze.

She was awarded the Arjuna Award for her stellar show in 2023.

Antim skipped the national championships in February and was given a direct berth for the Asian Championships. She also suffered a muscle strain before the trials of the Asian Championships.

However, she has recovered from her injury and is looking to train abroad for the Olympics.

"As expected she recovered from the injury at the end of March. We are now planning to train in foreign but nothing is decided as of now," Vikas said.

In the absence of Antim, Anju, who won a medal at the U-23 World Championships in 2021, will take her place in the 53 kg after winning the selection trials in Patiala.

The national camp for the wrestlers was over last week and the first set of Indian wrestlers will fly for the Asian Championships which start from 11th April.

The second set of Indian wrestlers led by seasoned Vinesh Phogat will travel to Bishkek to fight for Olympic quotas at the Asian qualifiers scheduled from 19th April.