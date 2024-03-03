Wrestler Antim Panghal injured, set to miss trials for Asian C'ships

New Delhi: When it looked like Indian wrestling was coming back on track, one of India's medal prospects, Antim Panghal, was dealt an injury blow and is set to miss the first set of Wrestling trials.

Only a few days are left for the upcoming trials for the Asian Championships and the continental Olympics qualifiers, and Antim will be missing both of them.

She doesn't need to compete in the Olympic qualifiers after winning the Paris Olympics in the women's 53 kg category by earning a bronze medal at the World Championships last year.

But the Asian championship was crucial for her as the field would have Japanese wrestlers in it.

The nature of the injury is said to be a muscle strain, and she is expected to recover by the end of March.

"She has suffered a muscle strain and is expected to recover in the upcoming 15-20 days," Antim's coach Vikash Bhardwaj told The Bridge over a phone call.

"The doctor has advised her to rest, and that is why we have decided to skip the trials. She will recover from it and play in the trial when needed," Vikas added further.

India's first-ever U-20 World Champion, Antim, had a stellar 2023 with a world championships bronze medal, an Asian Games medal on debut, and a Paris Olympics quota.

Antim has emerged as a worthy competitor to decorated wrestler Vinesh Phogat in the 53 kg category, and both wrestlers are expected to fight for the final berth for Paris.

India has only won one quota in Wrestling for the Paris Olympics, and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is conducting trials this month to select the team for the Asian Championships, which will be followed by Continental Olympics qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.