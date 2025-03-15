Aman Sehrawat misses wrestling trials; WFI unhappy

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is in revival mode after the Sports Ministry revoked its recognition after nearly two years. The WFI is now conducting selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championships to be held in Amman, Jordan from March 25-30.

However, big names including the Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat have withdrawn from the selection trials currently underway at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Aman has reportedly sustained a muscle injury.

“Yes, Aman has a muscle pull and has withdrawn from the selection trials,” a close aide of Aman told The Bridge.

Interestingly, Aman is not the only wrestler to have withdrawn from the trials. National Games gold medalist Mohit, Yash Tushir (men’s 74kg), Anuj and Shravan (both 70kg) have also withdrawn from the trials citing injury.

Yash had lost his quarterfinal bout to Japan’s Kota Takahashi in the last edition of the continental championship held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

WFI unhappy

This is the first trial being held under the supervision of the new WFI administration since its suspension in December 2023 and interestingly, the WFI has allowed a 2kg weight relaxation for the wrestlers appearing for the trials.

Therefore, the withdrawal of the said wrestlers, and Aman in particular, has not gone down well with the federation.

“Aman has withdrawn due to injury. He has recently returned from a training camp in Japan. This is the first trial by the new WFI office bearers and he should have participated. The Asian Championship is a big tournament,” a WFI official told The Bridge on Saturday.

Aman recently underwent a month-long training stint at Japan's Nippon Sports Science University, which the young wrestler described as an 'eye-opener'.

However, his refusal to participate upon return has not gone down well with WFI.

"He went there for training after receiving support from a private sponsor and now he says he has picked up an injury and will not compete in the trials. This is not done. All these things we will stop going forward," said the WFI official.