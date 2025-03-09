WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants join Delhi Capitals in play-offs

The inaugural champions Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants booked their spot in the 2025 Women's Premier League play-offs on Saturday.

This development came to fore as the UP Warriorz got the better of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high scoring thriller at the Ekana Stadium.

The Warriorz, who were already out of contention, posted the highest-ever total in WPL history, thanks to an unbeaten 99 from Georgia Voll.

The Warriorz then withstood a ferocious onslaught from Richa Ghosh (69) and Sneh Rana (26) to sink the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with them.

Though RCB still have a match left in hand, five consecutive losses in their last five matches mean that they can't challenge for a top-three spot anymore.

The Delhi Capitals continue to sit at the top of the points table with ten points in their quota of eight matches.

Gujarat Giants, who have a match left, are second with eight points. Whereas Mumbai Indians, who will play both the remaining two league stage matches, sit third with eight points in six matches.

The Giants have qualified for the play-offs for the first time in WPL history.

Meanwhile, both the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will make their third straight play-offs appearance.

Both the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians have the opportunity to earn a direct qualification to the final by upstaging the Delhi Capitals from the top spot in the table.

The second and third placed teams at the end of the league stage will face-off in an eliminator. The winner will challenge the team finishing first in the 2025 Women's Premier League final.



