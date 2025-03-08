WPL 2025: Georgia Voll's unbeaten 99 guides UP Warriorz to consolation win over RCB

UP Warriorz ended their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 campaign on a high note with a thrilling 12-run victory over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The match witnessed several standout moments, with Georgia Voll's sensational 99 off 56 balls* being the highlight.

Despite Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana's late fightback, RCB fell short in the high-scoring encounter.

Here are the five major talking points from the game:

1. Georgia Voll's Match-Winning 99 Steals the Spotlight*

In just her third game for UP Warriorz, Georgia Voll delivered an innings to remember.

Walking in as a replacement for Chamari Athapaththu, the 21-year-old Australian batter produced a breathtaking knock of 99 runs off 56 balls, narrowly missing out on a century.

Voll’s knock was laced with 17 boundaries and a six, helping her team post a record-breaking total of 225/5 — the highest in WPL history.

Her fearless approach and crisp stroke play were the biggest factors behind UPW’s dominant performance.

2. UP Warriorz's Blistering Start Sets the Tone

The foundation for UP Warriorz's massive total was laid by Grace Harris (39 off 22) and Kiran Navgire (46 off 16), who went all guns blazing in the powerplay.

Their 77-run opening stand off just 7.4 overs put RCB’s bowling unit under immense pressure.

Navgire, in particular, was brutal, smashing 22 runs in a single over off Renuka Singh, pushing UPW's run rate sky-high. This fiery start allowed Voll to capitalize and take the innings deep.

3. Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana’s Late Fightback

Chasing a massive target of 226, RCB found themselves in a precarious position after losing early wickets.

However, Richa Ghosh stepped up with an aggressive 69 off 33 balls, keeping her team in the hunt.

Just when it seemed like the chase was over after Ghosh's dismissal in the 17th over, Sneh Rana played a blinder, smashing 26 off just 6 balls.

Her heroics included three sixes and two boundaries in the 19th over, leaving RCB needing just 13 runs off the final over. However, her dismissal eventually sealed the win for UP Warriorz.

4. RCB’s Bowling Struggles Continue

For the second consecutive game, RCB’s bowling attack struggled to contain the opposition batters. Renuka Singh and Ellyse Perry, who were expected to lead the bowling attack, conceded runs at an economy of over 10 runs per over.

Despite trying different combinations, RCB failed to apply pressure, allowing UPW to break the record for the highest team total in WPL history.

This lack of bowling depth proved costly for the defending champions, ultimately resulting in their elimination from the tournament.

5. UP Warriorz End Their Campaign on a High Note

Although UP Warriorz were already out of playoff contention, they ended their season on a memorable note.

The team, which struggled for consistency throughout the season, finally clicked in all departments.

Georgia Voll's knock, Kiran Navgire's fiery innings, and a decent bowling performance ensured they handed RCB a 12-run defeat, crushing their hopes of playoff qualification.

Despite a disappointing campaign, UPW found solace in finishing with a victory and spoiling the defending champions' playoff chances.

The match was a testament to the unpredictable nature of the WPL, with UP Warriorz delivering their best performance of the season when it mattered the least. Georgia Voll’s heroic knock of 99 will be remembered* as one of the finest individual performances of the season.

On the other hand, RCB's playoff dreams were shattered, highlighting the need for a more balanced approach in the upcoming seasons.